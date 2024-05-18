Waymo Car Accidents Cause Automated Driving System Investigation

Feds know of 22 incidents between Waymo cars and stationary objects and traffic control systems.

May 18, 2024 — Waymo car accidents have convinced the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to open an investigation into Waymo’s 5th generation automated driving system (ADS).

Waymo, formally Google's self-driving car project, has been involved in at least 22 incidents which involved only Waymo vehicles and stationary objects and traffic control devices.

So far, NHTSA believes the Waymo automated driving system in each accident was engaged throughout the incident or the ADS disengaged in the moments just before an accident occurred.

Reports made to NHTSA include Waymo cars that violated traffic laws, hit gates and chains, and collided with parked vehicles and other stationary objects.

NHTSA is also aware of reports which indicated Waymo vehicles traveled in opposing lanes, including when entering construction zones and with oncoming traffic nearby.

"In certain incidents, a collision occurred shortly after the ADS exhibited unexpected behavior near traffic safety control devices." — NHTSA

Safety regulators have a lot on their plate with this one because of the many angles of the investigation.

NHTSA will evaluate how Waymo's 5th Generation automated driving systems functioned in the 22 reported incidents and what, if anything, was common with the accidents.

Regulators will also investigate how the Waymo ADS operates to avoid stationary and semi-stationary objects. In addition, investigators will need to determine why problems occur when the automated systems are used around traffic control devices.

