Alfa Romeo Fuel Pump Recall Issued After 5 Crashes, 3 Injuries

Recall involves 57,000 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Alfa Romeo Stelvio following 437 complaints.

September 30, 2025 — Fiat Chrysler has recalled more than 57,000 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Alfa Romeo Stelvio vehicles because the fuel pumps may fail.

The fuel pump recall includes 2017-2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia and 2018-2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio vehicles that can stall if the fuel pumps fail while driving. And the vehicles cannot be restarted.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration contacted Chrylser in August 2023 regarding low pressure fuel pump failures in 2017-2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia vehicles. The vehicles are equipped with four cylinder 2.0L and six cylinder 2.9L turbocharged engines.

An investigation was opened into fuel pump failures in April 2024, but it wasn't until May 2025 that engineers from FCA and the supplier finally replicated the failure mode.

Chrysler also disovered by the end of August, there had been five reported crashes and three injuries related to fuel pump failures. Additionally, 437 fuel pump complaints had been filed.

Nearly 3,300 of the vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Alfa Romeo is still working on how the vehicles will be repaired, but interim fuel pump recall letters will be mailed at the end of October. Final recall letters will be mailed when dealerships have the replacement parts.

Alfa Romeo owners may contact FCA at 800-853-1403 and refer to fuel pump recall number 93C.