Audi Gateway Control Module Lawsuit Filed in Canada

Audi Canada class action lawsuit says gateway control modules short circuit from moisture.

June 1, 2025 — An Audi gateway control module class action lawsuit has been filed in Canada which includes these Audi models.

2020-2022 Audi A6 Allroad

2019-2022 Audi A6 Sedan

2019-2022 Audi A7

2021-2022 Audi RS6 Avant

2021-2022 Audi RS7

2020-2022 Audi S6 Sedan

2020-2022 Audi S7

2018-2022 Audi Q5

2018-2022 Audi SQ5

2022 Audi Q5 Sportback

2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback

According to the Audi Canada class action, the gateway control module is located in an unsealed compartment under the rear bench seats. This allegedly allows moisture and liquid from spills on the rear seats to short circuit the module.

Even rainwater can allegedly enter through a faulty underbody seam, and a short circuit can cause the vehicle to enter emergency mode and suddenly lose motive power.

The class action describes the gateway module as the relay through which different control modules communicate, including for controlling the Audi drivetrain and the airbags.

"For example, if the Audi lane change assist control module, responsible for recognizing the possibility of a collision to the vehicle, identifies a possible collision situation, it forwards that information to the gateway module. The gateway module, in turn, sends that information to the airbag control module, which identifies actuators to activate." — Audi class action lawsuit

The owner who sued contends a vehicle immediately displays several warnings and shuts down even if it is currently being driven once the gateway control module is damaged.

The Audi class action was filed by Pahul Lidhar who owns a 2021 Audi SQ5. The plaintiff claims Audi customers must pay for gateway control module repairs which can cost between $1,300 and $1,800. And this doesn't include the cost if other components need repairs.

According to the plaintiff, Audi forces owners to pay for gateway control module repairs even if the vehicles are still covered by their warranties.

Audi allegedly "placed the GCM beneath the rear bench seats, directly under cupholders, thereby encouraging passengers to bring their beverages in close proximity to this critical and sensitive electrical component, increasing the chance of damage and short-circuiting."

Additionally, Audi supposedly failed to seal the seams under the vehicles to prevent damage from rainwater.

The Audi gateway control module lawsuit was filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia: Pahul Lidhar v. Volkswagen Group of Canada Inc.

The plaintiff is represented by Dusevic & Garcha.