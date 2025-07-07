Chevy Blazer EV Recall: Parking Brakes Engage While Driving

General Motors recalls more than 40,000 Chevrolet Blazer electric vehicles for wiring problems.

July 7, 2025 — A Chevrolet Blazer EV recall affects more than 40,000 electric vehicles because the parking brakes may suddenly engage while driving.

It's also possible the parking brakes may fail to function and allow the Blazer EVs to roll away.

Recalled are 2024-2025 Chevrolet Blazer electric vehicles that may have rear parking brake wiring harnesses that may become damaged or corroded.

According to General Motors:

"The design routing of the parking brake wire harness does not sufficiently inhibit flexing of the wires that may cause shorting or breaking of the wires from normal driving conditions."

In March, General Motors learned about four complaints from Chevy Blazer EV owners who complained they saw “service parking brake” warning messages or they couldn't shift out of PARK. An investigation showed parking brake wires were damaged at the sharpest bend in the harnesses where wires flex the most.

GM went on to find 97 Chevrolet Blazer EV complaints about damaged parking brake wiring that were filed between August 15, 2023, and May 15, 2025. Two customers described rear wheel lockups while driving and one described a loss of the parking brake.

A Blazer electric vehicle driver may see a “service parking brake” warning and the vehicle may not shift out of PARK.

Chevy Blazer EV recall letters are expected to be mailed August 11, 2025.

GM dealerships will inspect the wiring harnesses and replace them if damage is found. If no damage is discovered, dealers will reroute the harnesses and install anti-abrasive tape.

Chevrolet Blazer EV owners may call 800-222-1020. GM's number for this Blazer EV parking brake wiring harness recall is N252503010.