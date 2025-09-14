Chrysler Pacifica Power Steering Problems Investigated

About 287,000 Pacifica minivans included in probe related to electric power steering.

September 14, 2025 — Chrysler Pacifica power steering problems have caused a federal investigation into 2017-2018 Chrysler Pacifica minivans.

About 287,000 Pacifica minivans are included in the investigation opened by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The vehicles can temporarily lose electric power steering during gradual turns, then the power steering can suddenly return as normal.

The government has received at least 94 complaints alleging the steering wheels felt stuck during gradual turns. The problems seemed worse when the steering wheel was positioned near the 11 o'clock or 1 o'clock position.

The complaints also said it took increased steering effort to return the steering wheel to center, and in many cases this reactivated the power steering.

But NHTSA says this can cause a driver to oversteer when the electric power steering suddenly comes back.

NHTSA wants to know if the Chrysler Pacifica electric power steering systems are defective and how the failures impact safety.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the Chrysler Pacifica power steering investigation.