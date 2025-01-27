Ford Bronco Rear Shock Absorber Recall For 150,000 Vehicles

2021-2024 Ford Broncos recalled following more than 550 shock absorber warranty claims.

January 27, 2025 — A Ford Bronco rear shock absorber recall involves about 150,000 model year 2021-2024 Broncos after receiving more than 550 warranty claims.

Ford says the Bronco rear shock absorbers can corrode and fail, causing the external reservoir to detach and become a road hazard.

According to Ford:

"The long flange rear shock absorbers in affected vehicles may experience corrosion between the external reservoir, mounting flange, and the damper body, resulting in separation of the external reservoir."

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration contacted Ford in October 2024 about complaints that said the Ford Bronco long flange rear shock absorbers failed. The external reservoirs detached in three incidents.

Ford opened an investigation into 2021-2024 Ford Bronco vehicles equipped with long flange shock absorbers.

Engineers confirmed the design of the mounting flange between the damper body and the external reservoir was changed from a long flange to a short flange assembly to help prevent corrosion in May 2024 for Badlands vehicles and in July 2024 for Broncos equipped with the Sasquatch package.

Engineers also determined the Ford Bronco long flange shock absorbers were more prone to crevice corrosion than the Bronco short flange variant.

Ford Bronco shock absorber recall letters should be mailed February 3, 2025, but Ford is still working on how dealers will fix the problem. Second recall notices will be mailed once Ford dealers are ready to fix the Broncos.

Ford Bronco owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and ask about Ford Bronco rear shock absorber recall number 25S01.