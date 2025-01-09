Honda Says Recall Should Shut Down Infotainment Lawsuit

Class action lawsuit alleges rearview cameras fail and speakers make popping noise.

January 9, 2025 — Honda infotainment system problems caused a class action lawsuit in Ohio, but Honda says the case should be dismissed because Honda dealers repaired the problems during a recall.

The class action lawsuit was filed by Jennifer Fausto and Sean Fausto after they purchased a new 2020 Honda Pilot Touring in August 2020.

But the plaintiffs contend the infotainment system hasn't worked correctly since the beginning.

The Honda class action lawsuit includes:

"All persons or entities who purchased or leased any 2020-2022 Honda Pilot (all except LX), 2020 Honda Passport (all except Sport), 2021-2022 Honda Passport, and 2020-2022 Honda Odyssey (all except LX) vehicles in the State of Ohio."

Honda issued technical service bulletins, warranty extensions and a recall of more than 1 million vehicles due to problems with the backup cameras and other issues.

The Honda recall was issued because the Media Oriented Systems Transport (MOST) communication coaxial cable was faulty. The terminals were deformed and caused faulty connections between the infotainment system audio display units and vehicle cable connectors.

The rearview camera image could be lost, and the "audio system may exhibit popping or crackling sounds and/or the display audio screen may flicker."

In addition to free repairs, Honda also offered reimbursement to any customer who paid out-of-pocket for related repairs.

According to the lawsuit, the Fausto vehicle was repaired in February 2024 in accordance with the Honda recall, but they filed the infotainment system class action months later for more than $5 million because they argue the value of their Honda Pilot has been diminished.

Motion to Dismiss the Honda Infotainment System Lawsuit

Honda told the judge the infotainment system class action lawsuit is a copycat of Plotts v. Honda, a class action pending since 2022 and filed by the same lawyers.

"Just as in Plotts, the Faustos allege that their 2020 Honda Pilot has an 'Electrical Defect' that produces 'an intermittent, unpredictable, and loud popping and/or crackling sound from the speakers and the infotainment display screens fail.'” — Honda

But Honda references what happened during the motion for class action certification in Plotts when the judge denied class certification because none of the plaintiffs “are from California or assert claims under California law.”

Nevertheless, Honda says the Fausto class action is moot because of Honda's recall which is overseen by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In addition to repairing backup camera problems, Honda argues the recall repairs also took care of the audio and display symptoms the Fausto's sued over.

"They do not allege that they spent a dime on repairing their Pilot’s alleged defect. Plaintiffs allege that pre-recall warranty repairs were unsuccessful, but critically, they make no such allegation regarding the no-charge 'recall repair.' Plaintiffs have received a free, efficacious repair. They accordingly lack standing to seek injunctive relief or monetary damages, and their claims are moot." — Honda

The Honda infotainment class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Jennifer Fausto and Sean Fausto v. American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

The plaintiffs are represented by Lemberg Law, LLC.