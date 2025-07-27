Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Class Action Filed in Canada

FCA Canada lawsuit alleges Jeeps suddenly switch out of hybrid/electric modes into gas-only modes.

July 27, 2025 — A 2023-2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe class action lawsuit in Canada alleges the hybrid vehicles suddenly switch out of electric or hybrid modes.

This causes the Jeeps to lose forward propulsion without any warnings to Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe drivers.

The class action says the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe can be operated in three different modes.

E-save mode which is the gas-only mode

Hybrid mode which uses both the gas engine and the high voltage electric mode

Electric mode, which only uses the electric high voltage battery

The Jeep has three buttons for a driver to choose which mode they want, but once the vehicle switches into gasoline mode a driver must shut off the Jeep and restart it to switch back to hybrid/electric mode.

The lawsuit alleges the problem is caused by defective hardware and software which leaves the Jeep without acceleration for about 30 seconds until the Jeep switches into gas only mode.

The problem allegedly occurs while driving, including when trying to accelerate from a stop. This obviously is a serious safety hazard, including when speeding up, changing lanes, overtaking/passing another vehicle, avoiding obstacles or debris, avoiding an oncoming vehicle, avoiding a pedestrian, avoiding an animal, etc."

The problem forces Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe owners to pay more for gasoline, something no owner wants to do considering they purchased a hybrid vehicle to save on fuel expenses.

The plaintiff complains there is no diagnostic trouble code set in a Jeep that experiences the problem, making it difficult for a dealer to diagnose problems. Jeep owners allegedly try to describe how the vehicles switched out of hybrid modes, but dealers won't make repairs because they can't see a problem.

If Fiat Chrysler dealers try to work on the Jeep 4xe vehicles, owners may be provided gas-only loaner or rental vehicles, adding more fuel expenses on owners.

"Despite knowing of the serious safety risks from the Defect, FCA continues to sell and lease the Subject Vehicles to Plaintiff and Class Members without disclosing the Defect, and Defendants have still not yet addressed the root cause of the Defect." — FCA Canada class action lawsuit

The Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court of Quebec: M.K. v. FCA Canada Inc., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Lex Group Inc.