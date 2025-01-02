Kia Telluride Brake Problems Cause Class Action Lawsuit

Without a Kia Telluride brake recall, the Telluride brakes will allegedly continue to fail.

January 1, 2025 — Kia Telluride brake problems have caused a class action lawsuit which alleges a Telluride brake recall should have been issued to prevent brake failures.

According to the lawsuit, the brake problems occur in 2020-2024 Kia Telluride SUVs, problems allegedly caused by the master cylinders.

However, the two owners who sued apparently aren't sure of the exact details.

"Plaintiffs’ investigation is ongoing, and the root cause of the Defect will be honed and pin-pointed through discovery in this litigation, but Plaintiffs’ investigation to date suggests, and they thus allege, that the Defect originates in the master cylinder within the braking system, and may be involve air, impediments, or a blockage in the brake lines, or otherwise an issue with hydraulic fluid transmission." — Kia Telluride class action lawsuit

The alleged master cylinder problems cause a soft or “spongy” brake pedal and a loss of brake fluid pressure. A Telluride driver can push the soft brake pedal which will fall to the floor and leave the driver unable to stop the vehicle.

The 2020-2024 Kia Tellurides are allegedly defective and unsafe due to the "dangerous and potentially life-threatening defect."

Kia Telluride Brake Failure Lawsuit — The Plaintiffs

Texas plaintiff Sara Raymond purchased a new 2023 Telluride in the middle of 2023, but she says the brakes suddenly failed in November 2024. Raymond contends the Telluride vehicle crested a hill, picked up speed and could not slow down. The plaintiff says her Telluride collided with another car.

She says her Telluride has been at a Kia dealership and a Kia body shop for about six weeks, and the dealer allegedly has not provided her a loaner vehicle. The plaintiff complains she has paid for a rental vehicle every week due to Kia’s "inability to provide a timeline for repairs on her vehicle."

Raymond says she is very concerned about the ongoing serious safety risk associated with Telluride brake failures.

Kansas plaintiff Michelle O’Brien purchased a 2024 Telluride in late October 2024 and about three weeks later the brakes failed.

"She tried to stop at her last stop when the brakes fell to the floor due to loss of pressure. Only when she pushed down on the brakes with full force did she feel minor resistance and came to a complete stop." — Kia Telluride class action lawsuit

A Kia dealer allegedly didn't provide a loaner vehicle and told the plaintiff her Telluride was repaired. But she says the dealership was not able to describe how the brake problem was repaired, "and so Plaintiff is reluctant to drive the Vehicle."

The plaintiff says her vehicle is still at the dealership and she doesn't feel safe driving it, and Kia consumer affairs allegedly told her not to pick up her Telluride.

O’Brien says she is very concerned about the ongoing serious safety risk associated with Telluride brake failures.

Kia allegedly knows about the brake and master cylinder problems but has failed to issue a Telluride brake recall. The automaker also allegedly fails to warn customers about the brake problems and dealers have not offered a reliable repair.

Taking a Telluride to a dealer for repairs of the brake problems will allegedly not help and "hopes of a repair or remedy would thus be futile."

The Kia Telluride brake failure class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S District Court for the Central District of California (Southern Division): Sara Raymond, et al., v. Kia America, Inc.

The plaintiffs are represented by Ahdoot & Wolfson, PC, and Shub & Johns LLC.