Mercedes-Benz Recalls 2025 G 550, G 580 and AMG G 63

More than 6,000 vehicles recalled because of problems with the stability control warning lights.

April 26, 2025 — Mercedes-Benz has recalled more than 6,200 model year 2025 Mercedes G 550, Mercedes G 580 and Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 vehicles because of problems with the electronic stability program warning lights.

Mercedes says the recalled vehicles may display incorrect warning lights if the electronic stability control systems fail.

According to Mercedes:

"Due to a deviation in a supplier's software development process, an incorrect assignment of the warning messages might have been implemented in the software of the ESP control unit."

It will be confusing to a driver to see warning lights indicating failures of systems that haven't failed.

Mercedes-Benz dealers will update the electronic stability control unit software after recall letters are mailed June 17, 2025.

Owners may contact Mercedes at 800-367-6372.