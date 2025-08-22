Mitsubishi Outlander Liftgate Recall Includes 154,000 SUVs

Mitsubishi Outlander and Outlander PHEV tailgates can fail due to corrosion from salt water.

August 22, 2025 — Mitsubishi Outlander liftgate problems have caused a recall of nearly 154,000 SUVs in Canada and certain U.S. states.

The recall involves 2018-2022 Outlander PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) and 2014-2020 Outlander SUVs equipped with liftgate gas spring cylinders that may corrode and lose pressure.

This can cause the Outlander liftgates to fail and suddenly fall.

The recall affects 2018-2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV and 2014-2020 Outlander SUVs in these states that use road salt.

Alaska, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia and Wisconsin

Salt water could penetrate and build up within the Mitsubishi Outlander dust cap of the tailgate gas spring and corrode the cylinder.

According to Mitsubishi:

"The cylinder of the tailgate gas spring, which contains high pressure gas, could corrode due to salt water penetration. The high salinity of water promotes corrosion. If significant corrosion occurs over time, the wall thickness of the cylinder could be reduced, causing the gas spring to rapidly lose pressure."

The liftgate can suddenly fall and injure someone if the tailgate gas spring cylinder ruptures.

Transport Canada contacted Mitsubishi in October 2023 following a complaint about a 2017 Outlander, but the automaker couldn't find any other complaints. However, engineers investigated the failed liftgate and found the cylinder of the tailgate gas spring was severely corroded.

A root cause of the problem wasn't found, and with no additional liftgate complaints Mitsubishi monitored the field. In October 2024, a second Outlander liftgate failure complaint was filed, but this time about a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. The liftgate showed severe corrosion of the cylinder.

Transport Canada continued to receive complaints about Outlander liftgate failures which eventually led to this recall.

More than 62,000 Mitsubishi Outlanders are recalled in Canada.

Mitsubishi Outlander liftgate recall letters will be mailed October 6, 2025. Dealers will replace the left and right liftgate gas springs.

Mitsubishi Outlander owners may call 888-648-7820 and ask about Outlander liftgate recall number SR-25-002.