Prinx Tire Recall Leads to Class Action Lawsuit

Class action lawsuit filed weeks after a Prinx tire recall was announced for 541,000 'snow' tires.

January 19, 2025 — A Prinx tire recall of more than 541,000 "snow" tires has caused a class action lawsuit which was filed nearly four weeks after the recall was announced December 18, 2024.

The Prinx tire recall class action lawsuit includes:

"All persons in the United States who purchased or leased the Class Tires (Fortune Tormenta R/T FSR309, Fortune Tormenta M/T FSR310, Prinx HiCountry R/T HR1, and Prinx HiCountry M/T HM) between August 24, 2020, and December 7, 2024."

According to the Prinx tire recall lawsuit:

"Tires are defective in that they fail to meet the required North American snow traction standards despite being marked with the three-peak mountain snowflake symbol, a certification intended to signify compliance with the snow traction safety standards."

The Prinx Chengshan Tire Recall

According to the Prinx tire recall, the replacement tires are labeled as snow tires but may not provide the expected traction in severe snow weather conditions.

The problem was caused by placing the alpine symbol on the tire sidewall. The Prinx tire recall says the tires were tested according to European standards which are different than U.S. standards. European standards allow the use of an alpine symbol.

Prinx says tire owners will be mailed recall letters about February 1, 2025, and although the company says it is still working on the final recall remedy, the remedy tires "will be compliant with regulatory requirements."

The Prinx Tire Recall Lawsuit

Alabama plaintiff Garry Smith says he purchased the Prinx snow tires with alpine symbols on the sidewalls. He asserts he suffered damages because he "has been inconvenienced" by the Prinx tire recall "and accompanying required repairs or replacements."

Smith claims the Prinx tire recall "does not fully address the harm caused," and customers who purchased the replacement tires "continue to suffer financial damage and injury."

The plaintiff contends he suffered injury because he purchased a tire that is "worthless and unsafe."

Plaintiff Smith also complains he will spend hours of his time because of the Prinx tire recall, something he wouldn't have to do if Prinx would have manufactured tires that were "roadworthy and reliable."

Although the Prinx tire recall remedy is free, the class action lawsuit alleges the plaintiff and other tire owners "had to collectively spend thousands of hours and thousands of dollars in time and costs related to repairing the Snow Traction Defect."

The Prinx tire recall lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania: Garry Smith v. Prinx Chengshan Tire North America Inc.

The plaintiff is represented by Carpey Law, PC, and Poulin | Willey | Anastopoulo.