Recall: Acura and Honda Brake Pedals May Move Around

Honda recalls 259,000 vehicles with brake pedals that may shift out of their positions while driving

June 19, 2025 — Acura TLX, Acura MDX and Honda Pilot brake pedals can shift out of position and prevent drivers from applying the brakes.

A recall of more than 259,000 model year 2021-2025 Acura TLX, 2023-2025 Acura MDX and 2023-2025 Honda Pilot vehicles has been announced because the brake pedal pivot pins may not be secured.

According to Honda:

"Due to a manufacturing error by a supplier, the brake pedal pivot pin may not have been staked, which may allow the pedal to shift out of position. This could result in lateral movement of the brake pedal, which may cause unintended application or compromise the driver's ability to safely slow or stop the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash or injury."

An out-of-position brake pedal will feel abnormal, the brake warning light may illuminate, and the brake lights may remain illuminated even though the brake pedal is not applied.

Honda received a first report of brake pedal movement in April 2024, then in December 2024 Honda received another brake pedal complaint. Engineers and the supplier investigated and determined the supplier made mistakes with the brake pedal assemblies.

This is a dangerous condition but Honda hasn't received any crash or injury reports. However, there have been three brake pedal warranty claims.

Owner recall letters are expected to be mailed July 28, 2025. Honda dealers will inspect the brake pedals and replace them if needed.

Acura and Honda owners with concerns about their brake pedals may call 888-234-2138. Honda's numbers for this brake pedal recall are FLX and XLY.