Subaru EyeSight Lawsuit Settlement Reached

Subaru lawsuit says Pre-Collision Braking, Rear Automatic Braking and Lane Keep Assist are defective

August 18, 2025 — A Subaru EyeSight lawsuit settlement has been reached after four years in court.

The class action lawsuit alleges several models are equipped with defective Pre-Collision Braking, Rear Automatic Braking and Lane Keep Assist features of the EyeSight systems.

The judge allowed the plaintiffs to modify and refile their EyeSight class action lawsuit three times, and after four years in court Subaru decided to put an end to the expensive litigation.

However, the automaker denies all the claims in the class action and says there is nothing defective about the vehicles or features.

The Subaru settlement includes these vehicles if equipped with Pre-Collision Braking, Rear Automatic Braking, and/or Lane Keep Assist features of EyeSight.

2013-2022 Subaru Legacy

2013-2022 Subaru Outback

2015-2023 Subaru Impreza

2015-2023 Subaru Crosstrek

2014-2021 Subaru Forester

2019-2022 Subaru Ascent

2016-2021 Subaru WRX

2022-2024 Subaru BRZ

Take note that not every vehicle is included in the EyeSight settlement because everything depends on the specific vehicle identification number.

The plaintiffs wanted Subaru to contact all customers and warn them about the defective EyeSight systems and how the vehicles needed repairs. And the plaintiffs wanted Subaru to surrender all "ill-gotten profits" from sales of the vehicles and "make full restitution" to vehicle customers.

Additionally, the plaintiffs wanted Subaru to recall the vehicles or for the judge to issue an order compelling Subaru to "remove, repair, and/or replace" the vehicles with vehicles that do not contain the defective Eyesight systems.

However, the plaintiffs settled for much less.

Subaru EyeSight Settlement — Warranty Extension

Subaru has agreed to extend the warranty lawsuit for the EyeSight system, but customers will still be stuck with paying a percentage for repairs.

The Subaru EyeSight warranty extension covers 75% of the cost of a covered repair by a Subaru dealer for a period of 48 months or 48,000 miles from the in-service date of the vehicle.

But keep in mind some of the vehicles go back to model year 2013, which means the settlement extended warranties expired eight years ago, and the settlement hasn't even been finalized yet.

If a vehicle is already outside the 48-month/48,000-mile period, the warranty extension will be for just four months from the class action notice date.

According to the EyeSight settlement agreement:

"The Warranty Extension shall not cover damage to or malfunction of any aspect of Pre-Collision Braking, Rear Automatic Braking, or Lane Keep Assist resulting from an accident or crash, misuse, abuse, modification, movement, displacement of and/or damage to the system components, weather and/or environmental conditions, and/or from any outside source or factor."

Subaru EyeSight Settlement — Reimbursement

The EyeSight settlement provides reimbursement for certain out-of-pocket expenses if not already reimbursed. Reimbursement is for a covered repair, but only within 48 months or 48,000 miles from the in-service date of the vehicle. However, reimbursement is for only 75% of the paid invoice amount.

"A 'covered repair' means repair or replacement (parts and labor) of a diagnosed and confirmed malfunction or failure of a Settlement Class Vehicle's Pre-Collision Braking, Rear Automatic Braking, and/or Lane Keep Assist feature of the EyeSight system that resulted from failure or malfunction of the EyeSight camera assembly and/or rear sonar sensors."

The EyeSight settlement says these Subaru customers who filed the EyeSight class action lawsuit will receive $5,000 each: James Sampson, Janet Bauer, Lisa Harding, Barbara Miller, Shirley Reinhard, Celeste and Xavier Sandoval, Danielle Lovelady Ryan, and Elizabeth Wheatley.

And the Subaru settlement says the lawyers representing customers will receive $2,500,000.

Nothing is official until the EyeSight final fairness hearing occurs on November 3, 2025.

The plaintiffs are represented by Berger Montague PC, Capstone Law APC, and Barrack, Rodos & Bacine.