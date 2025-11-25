VinFast VF 8 Charging Speed is Focus of Class Action Lawsuit

VinFast VF 8 Plus AWD electric vehicles allegedly take 24 hours to fully charge.

November 25, 2025 — A VinFast VF 8 class action lawsuit alleges the charging speed is lousy and it can take nearly 24 hours to fully charge the electric vehicle.

VinFast has been battling the lawsuit which involves the charging speed for VinFast VF 8 Plus AWD electric vehicles, not the Eco versions.

The class action lawsuit includes:

"All persons or entities in the United States who, within four (4) years prior to the filing of this complaint, purchased or leased a VinFast VF 8 Plus AWD vehicle that failed to charge at the advertised wattage rate (typically 6.6kW or more), resulting in materially longer charging times than represented by Vinfast."

The VinFast charging speed lawsuit was filed by Gil Abrahem Swigi and Joseph Mizrahi who each leased a 2024 VinFast VF 8 Plus AWD electric vehicle.

The plaintiffs complain they were told their electric SUVs charged at industry-standard speeds, but they claim their vehicles don't get close to a decent charging speed.

The VinFast VF 8 Plus AWD vehicles are equipped with 87.7 kWh batteries that power the SUVs. The plaintiffs contend they were told the SUVs charging speed was consistent with Level 2 or higher EV charging capabilities. The lawsuit says that means 6.6kW or more.

But the class action alleges the VinFast VF 8 Plus AWD electric vehicles charge at rates under 2 kW which requires nearly 24 hours for full charges. VinFast also advertises the VF 8 vehicles charge at 32 amps which is adequate, but due to supposed software defects the SUVs shut down and stop charging.

The shut-down can purportedly occur when a customer tries to charge at the advertised 32-amp rate. The plaintiffs complain they must manually lower the amps to 19 or below to prevent the charging process from stopping. But this means the charging speed is reduced by nearly 40%, which equals a doubling of the charging speed.

According to the class action, the VinFast VF 8 charging will shut down without warning, including at night when customers are sleeping. This forces customers to wake up to restart the charging process or maybe wake in the morning to a vehicle that can't travel the necessary distance.

VinFast allegedly tries to repair the VF 8 SUVs but the plaintiffs complain the charging speeds are still much too slow, even after multiple repair attempts. Customers are purportedly forced to pay for and install expensive new charging equipment to get a good VF 8 charging speed.

In the latest court action, the judge has paused the class action lawsuit after VinFast argued both plaintiffs signed valid arbitration agreements when they leased their VF 8 electric vehicles.

The judge sent the individual claims to arbitration and set a February 20, 2026, date to report the status of arbitration.

The VinFast VF 8 charging speed lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California (Western Division): Gil Abrahem Swigi, et al., v. VinFast Auto, LLC, et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by the Ingber Law Group.