Endurance Warranty Lawsuit Filed Following Complaints

Endurance warranty complaints lead to lawsuit which says vehicle service contract isn't worth it.

November 23, 2025 — Endurance Warranty complaints have led to a class action lawsuit that alleges customers spend thousands of dollars for warranties that do not provide needed and promised coverage.

The lawsuit explains the Endurance warranty is technically not an extended warranty or even a car warranty.

Calling it a "vehicle service contract," the lawsuit says Endurance sells auto service agreements which “[t]he contract seller agrees to perform (or pay for) certain repairs or services outlined in the contract.”

In other words, the vehicle service contract has nothing to do with the sale of a vehicle or a manufacturers warranty, but is typically used to provide coverage after the manufacturer's warranty has expired.

The Endurance Warranty class action lawsuit includes all "persons in the United States who purchased a Vehicle Service Contract through Defendants."

The warranty lawsuit references several advertising statements from Endurance.

America’s “Best Vehicle Protection Plan Provider.”

Promise customers “complete coverage you can count on.”

The protection plans are “the most comprehensive auto protection plans in the industry."

The warranty plans “are honored at any licensed repair facility anywhere in the nation. These facilities include dealerships, chain shops, or your local repair shop.”

Customers will have “peace of mind” with a “stress-free claims process” that takes as “little as 48 hours."

The class action also alleges Endurance tells customers they will be referred to “expertly certified mechanics nationwide,” to ensure “covered warranty work gets done correctly the first time…customers get peace of mind by knowing that qualified technicians use industry-standard methods and quality parts.”

According to the Endurance warranty lawsuit, the company purportedly says they offer no "out-of-pocket expense. Just a deductible (of $100).”

But the customers who filed the lawsuit complain the vehicle service contracts are not what were advertised and it may take several weeks or months to render decisions on claims. And customers complain even after this, their claims and repairs were denied.

The plaintiffs contend they were forced to pay thousands of dollars for repairs that allegedly should have been covered by Endurance, and while waiting through the claims process they lost the use of their vehicles.

These customers filed the class action lawsuit, with the information reflecting the state where they reside, the warrantied vehicle and the amount they paid for their Endurance Warranty.

Jessica Cooper / Ohio / 2020 Ford F-150 / $4,475.94

Daniel Kujawa / Michigan / 2013 Mercedes-Benz GL450 / $6,583.00

Philip Rinella / Pennsylvania / 2012 Honda Civic / $2,634.10

Melissa Rumpf / Texas / 2016 GMC Acadia / $4,518.00

Matthew Wilder / New Jersey / 2018 Ford Escape / $4,518.38

The Endurance Warranty lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois: Jessica Cooper, et al., v. Endurance Dealer Services, LLC, and Endurance Warranty Services, LLC.

The plaintiffs are represented by Fegan Scott LLC, and Sauder Schelkopf LLC.