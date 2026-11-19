White Diamond Pearl, Taffeta White, White Orchid Pearl/Bellanova White, Platinum White Pearl.

November 19, 2026 — An Acura and Honda white paint class action lawsuit alleges seven models are defective.

The white paint lawsuit includes these 2013 to present vehicles:

Acura MDX

Honda Civic

Honda CR-V

Honda Fit

Honda HR-V

Honda Odyssey

Honda Pilot

The Acura and Honda vehicles must be painted with one of these colors and paint codes:

White Diamond Pearl (NH-603P)

Taffeta White (NH-578)

White Orchid Pearl/Bellanova White (NH-788P)

Platinum White Pearl (NH-883P)

According to the class action lawsuit, the white paint bubbles, flakes, loses adhesion, and peels. The premature peeling not only makes the vehicles unattractive, but the white paint problems decrease the resale values.

The owners who filed the lawsuit complain the white paint peels and bubbles from defects in the paint and the complexities of applying "three stage" white paint. The plaintiffs say the three stage paint process gives the Acura and Honda vehicles their "pearlescent or metallic finish."

Honda and its dealerships supposedly intentionally concealed the peeling paint problems which caused customers to overpay for their vehicles. Customers must purportedly pay a lot of money for paint jobs which can often not match the original white paint colors.

Owners also complain that repainting one section of a vehicle still leaves the rest of the vehicle at risk of peeling and delaminating white paint. And the plaintiffs further argue Honda has extended its paint warranties for certain vehicles in the past, but the warranties didn't apply until the paint began peeling.

The Acura and Honda white paint lawsuit was filed by these customers:

Quinn Attika / Florida / 2019 Honda Fit (White Platinum Pearl)

Morgan and Stephen Biven / Kentucky / 2018 Honda HR-V (White Orchid Pearl)

Amy Beaton / Wisconsin / 2020 Honda Pilot (Platinum White Pearl)

David and Elizabeth Bowerman / Georgia / 2016 Acura MDX (White Diamond Pearl)

Laurie Galbraith / Indiana / 2017 Honda HR-V (White Orchid Pearl)

Eliska Gimenez-Picou / Virginia / 2019 Honda HR-V (Platinum White Pearl)

Nicholas Hrabovsky / Missouri / 2015 Acura MDX (White Diamond Pearl)

John and Susan Novack / Florida / 2018 Honda HR-V (White Orchid Pearl)

Michael Parvin / South Carolina / 2018 Honda Civic (White Platinum Pearl)

On-Uma Radigan / Washington / 2017 Honda HR-V (White Orchid Pearl)

26. Plaintiff Rebecca Taylor / Illinois / 2016 Honda HR-V (White Orchid Pearl)

Elizabeth Torres / Florida / 2017 Honda HR-V (White Orchid Pearl)

Bingyi Yang / South Carolina / 2015 Acura MDX (White Diamond Pearl)

The Honda white paint class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Attika, et al., v. American Honda Motor Company, Inc.

The plaintiffs are represented by Keller, Fishback & Jackson LLP, and Squitieri & Fearon, LLP.