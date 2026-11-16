Ford BlueCruise Lawsuit Says Updates Are a Nightmare

Class action lawsuit alleges BlueCruise updates fail and the technology doesn't match advertisements

November 15, 2026 — Ford BlueCruise problems have caused a class action lawsuit about vehicles equipped with the driver-assistance technology.

According to the lawsuit, trying to update BlueCruise is a nightmare.

"BlueCruise helps control the steering, braking and acceleration of your vehicle while keeping you centered in your lane. The driver-facing camera tracks eye gaze and head position to help ensure your eyes stay on the road. BlueCruise is a driving assistance feature designed to help make driving on highways less stressful. BlueCruise is not safety equipment and it is not self-driving." — Ford

Michigan plaintiffs Michael and Heather Oldani filed the class action which includes:

"All persons in the United States who purchased or leased a Ford or Lincoln vehicle equipped with BlueCruise during the applicable class period (from BlueCruise offer date until present) and whose vehicle allegedly failed to receive, download, install, or implement an applicable BlueCruise software update and/or whose BlueCruise functionality failed to conform to Ford’s material representations concerning the feature."

Ford's BlueCruise purportedly doesn't operate and update the way Ford says it should, with the plaintiffs claiming they have tried to acquire BlueCruise software updates every four to six weeks since they purchased their 2025 Lincoln Nautilus in December 2024.

However, nothing has worked no matter how many attempts have been made by the plaintiffs. And they argue complaining to Ford and the dealership is useless.

The class action lawsuit alleges the plaintiffs' BlueCruise system hasn't functioned as advertised and the automaker has failed to provide a fix for the failures.

"Where a software defect prevents a represented driver-assistance function from operating as designed, the resulting condition may constitute evidence that the affected product does not conform to Ford’s representations and may, depending upon the facts and governing law, constitute a product defect." — Ford BlueCruise lawsuit

Ford BlueCruise customers have supposedly overpaid for their vehicles and lost money and time trying to obtain repairs or software updates. BlueCruise problems have also allegedly caused all the vehicles to have decreased vehicle values.

In addition to problems updating BlueCruise, the plaintiffs say they are investigating complaints about BlueCruise failures while driving. The failures are allegedly caused by specific driver-assistance features that don't hold up to the advertising.

The Ford BlueCruise class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan: Oldani, et al., v. Ford Motor Company.

The plaintiffs are represented by P.W. Matthews, PLLC.