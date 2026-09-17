Ford Explorers and Lincoln Aviators Recalled For Seat Problems

More than 79,000 vehicles have driver's seats that suddenly recline.

September 17, 2026 — More than 79,000 model year 2026-2027 Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator vehicles are recalled for a strange problem.

Ford says an unoccupied driver's seat may unintentionally recline when a driver remotely unlocks their doors, remote starts their vehicle, when approaching their vehicle in possession of their key fob or after recalling one of the saved button-activated seat memory positions.

Engineers found the unintended seatback movement during memory recall is caused by the recline motor incorrectly reading the driver seat's position.

By the end of June Ford had received 133 reports about the problem.

Ford is working on how the vehicles will be repaired, but customers may call 866-436-7332 and ask about recall number 26S53.