Ford F-150 Transmission Class Action Lawsuit is Over

Ford 10-speed transmission lawsuit filed 7 years ago has been denied class action certification.

November 12, 2026 — A Ford F-150 transmission class action lawsuit filed seven years ago may be nearing its end after the nationwide lawsuit was trimmed to eight states, then to four, and now class action certification has been denied for the remaining four states.

The Ford F-150 10-speed transmission lawsuit was filed in 2019 involving 2017–2019 Ford F-150 trucks equipped with 10R80 10-speed automatic transmissions.

According to the class action, the F-150 transmission problems caused jerking, hesitation, shifting problems, loud clunking and clanking noise, and slipped gears.

The lawsuit went so far as to claim the transmissions shift so hard whiplash injuries could occur.

Calling the transmission problems "life-threatening," the truck owner who filed the original class action complained the 10-speed transmissions caused the trucks to lose their values.

For seven years certain claims were dismissed while the judge allowed others to continue, including claims based on a nationwide class of customers.

The class action went from eight states to four: California, Illinois, Massachusetts, and New York. But the judge has ruled against class certification which leaves any future claims based on each individual plaintiff.

According to the judge, the five remaining plaintiffs cannot act as class representatives because of a class action waiver in Ford's F-150 warranty. In addition, the judge ruled it's been seven years but the plaintiffs never showed there was a common defect with the F-150 10-speed transmissions.

Without the evidence to show a common cause of alleged transmission problems the case can proceed no further as a class action.

The Ford F-150 transmission class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois: O'Connor, et al., v. Ford Motor Company.