Hyundai Forward Attention Warning Systems Cause Lawsuit

Class action lawsuit claims Hyundai drivers receive false alerts about distracted driving.

November 9, 2026 — Hyundai Forward Attention Warning complaints have caused a class action lawsuit for these models equipped with Direct Driver Monitoring Systems:

2024-2026 Hyundai Santa Fe

2025-2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5

2025-2026 Hyundai Tucson

2025-2026 Hyundai Santa Cruz

2026 Hyundai Palisade

The Forward Attention Warning system gives the Hyundai driver an alert if the system detects distracted driving behavior. An in-cabin infrared camera is supposed to monitor the driver’s eyes, face and head position.

The driver will hear an alarm and see flashes on the dashboard if the system believes the driver is distracted.

The Hyundai in-cabin camera is mounted on top of the steering wheel column and faces the driver.

The lawsuit says if a driver is using cruise control and the warning system detects distracted driving, cruise control is disabled and emergency braking will bring the Hyundai vehicle to a stop.

But the class action alleges the Hyundai warning systems are faulty and can misread the driver’s eyes and head position. This causes repeated false warnings and sudden automatic braking.

In short, the Hyundai customers who filed the class action lawsuit claim what is supposed to be a safety system is really a system that creates unsafe distractions. The lawsuit alleges the Forward Attention Warning systems make driving more of a challenge and create unsafe conditions for vehicles, drivers and occupants.

According to the Hyundai class action, the problem is caused by the in-cabin camera which detects distracted drivers who are not distracted. Even when a Hyundai driver is looking directly at the road, the Forward Attention Warning camera reportedly activates false warnings that distract the driver.

The Direct Driver Monitoring System "reports distracted driving due to the driver wearing sunglasses, prescription eyeglasses, or a hat, making slight movements of the head, sitting lower or higher in the seat due to height, positioning their hands in varying places on the steering wheel, squinting their eyes, and even sun glare coming into the vehicle." — Hyundai class action lawsuit

Hyundai has supposedly known about the false warnings and issued a technical service bulletin to dealerships regarding the Forward Attention Warning cameras. The class action says, "Hyundai’s solution was that drivers need to wear different sunglasses or glasses, adjust their seats, and 'look at the road.'”

The plaintiffs complain the Direct Driver Monitoring System "gives rise to a clear, substantial, and unreasonable risk of death or personal injury."

But Hyundai's owner's manuals warn customers about the limitations of the Forward Attention Warning systems.

Limitations of Forward Attention Warning

Forward Attention Warning may not operate properly, or it may operate unexpectedly under the following circumstances:

The driver is wearing sunglasses, special glasses, infrared cutoff glasses, refracting glasses or thick glasses

The driver has heavy eye makeup (eyeliner, mascara, colour makeup, false eyelash) or eye piercing

The driver's view is blocked by his/her hair, hat, etc.

The driver is winking or wearing an eye patch on one eye

The driver's face is covered partially by a mask, muffler, etc.

The driver's view is blocked by incoming light from outside of the vehicle

Light from outside, sunlight or infrared LED light of the camera is reflected by glasses or sunglasses

The driver turns or lowers his/her head so that the face or an eye is hidden from the camera

The driver shakes his/her head up and down, or adverse road conditions cause excessive vehicle vibrations whilst driving

The driver is improperly positioned in the driver's seat so that the driver's face is not detected

The driver is too tall or short

The camera is blocked by the driver's grip on the steering wheel

More than two people are looking at the instrument cluster simultaneously from the driver's seat

The driver's eyes are narrowed due to laughing or sun glare

Misrecognize a picture or mannequin that has a similar size of the driver's face

There are other devices using infrared light in the vehicle

The Hyundai Forward Attention Warning class action was filed by these customers:

Helen Ledezma / California / 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5

Clifford Leone / California / 2025 Hyundai Tucson Limited

Daniel Toye / Florida / 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5

Jeffrey Weisbrot / New York / 2026 Hyundai Palisade Calligraph

The Hyundai Forward Attention Warning lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Ledezma, et al., v. Hyundai Motor America, et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Singleton Schreiber, LLP.