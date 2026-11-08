Ford Maverick Backup Camera Recall Investigated

The Connected Touch Radios can cause the rearview camera images to freeze.

November 7, 2026 — Ford Maverick backup camera problems caused a recall in 2024, but now the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is curious if the recall repairs were good enough.

The September 2024 recall was issued for 144,500 Maverick trucks because the rearview camera pictures froze due to the Connected Touch Radios.

The radio processes the live video feed from the rearview camera.

The recall included 2022-2024 Ford Mavericks, and dealers were told to update the radio software.

In 2024 Ford was aware of at least 30 complaints and two collisions reported from frozen backup camera images.

However, federal safety regulators continued to receive complaints about frozen backup camera images in trucks that were supposedly repaired during the recall. And some Maverick owners skipped NHTSA and complained directly to Ford.

The government will now determine if the recall was adequate, but the investigation includes about 273,000 model year 2022-2024 Ford Maverick and 2022-2024 Ford Maverick Hybrid trucks.

Known as a "recall query," the investigation will verify if additional repairs are necessary and if all the faulty vehicles were included in the 2024 backup camera recall.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of NHTSA's recall query.