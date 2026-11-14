BMW Water Pump Recall: Park Outside Due To Fires

— Another BMW water pump recall has been issued, and this one comes with a warning to park outside and away from things that can catch fire.
Nearly 721,000 of these BMW vehicles are recalled for a risk of fires:
- 2012-2016 BMW 3 Series
- 2012-2016 BMW 5 Series
- 2012–2015 BMW X1
- 2012-2016 BMW Z4
- 2013-2017 BMW X3
- 2014-2016 BMW 2 Series coupe
- 2014–2016 BMW 3 Series sportswagon
- 2014-2016 BMW 328xi Gran Turismo
- 2014-2016 BMW 4 Series convertible
- 2014-2016 BMW 4 Series coupe
- 2015-2016 BMW 2 Series convertible
- 2015-2016 BMW 4 Series gran coupe
- 2015-2018 BMW X4
- 2016-2018 BMW X5 xDrive40e
BMW is aware of at least 10 incidents caused by the water pump electrical connectors, the same problem that caused a recall in 2024. Vehicles supposedly repaired in 2024 will need to be repaired again.
According to the automaker, a faulty electrical connector seal on the water pump can short circuit from water. Hence the fire risk.
Water pump fires can occur even when the vehicles are shut down and parked, and all the known incidents occurred to vehicles allegedly repaired during the 2024 BMW water pump recall.
BMW water pump recall letters are expected to be mailed December 25, 2026, but how the vehicles will be repaired is unknown.
Owners with concerns or questions about the water pump recall should call BMW at 800-525-7417.