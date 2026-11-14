BMW Water Pump Recall: Park Outside Due To Fires

BMW recalls 721,000 vehicles that should have been repaired in 2024.

November 14, 2026 — Another BMW water pump recall has been issued, and this one comes with a warning to park outside and away from things that can catch fire.

Nearly 721,000 of these BMW vehicles are recalled for a risk of fires:

2012-2016 BMW 3 Series

2012-2016 BMW 5 Series

2012–2015 BMW X1

2012-2016 BMW Z4

2013-2017 BMW X3

2014-2016 BMW 2 Series coupe

2014–2016 BMW 3 Series sportswagon

2014-2016 BMW 328xi Gran Turismo

2014-2016 BMW 4 Series convertible

2014-2016 BMW 4 Series coupe

2015-2016 BMW 2 Series convertible

2015-2016 BMW 4 Series gran coupe

2015-2018 BMW X4

2016-2018 BMW X5 xDrive40e

BMW is aware of at least 10 incidents caused by the water pump electrical connectors, the same problem that caused a recall in 2024. Vehicles supposedly repaired in 2024 will need to be repaired again.

According to the automaker, a faulty electrical connector seal on the water pump can short circuit from water. Hence the fire risk.

Water pump fires can occur even when the vehicles are shut down and parked, and all the known incidents occurred to vehicles allegedly repaired during the 2024 BMW water pump recall.

BMW water pump recall letters are expected to be mailed December 25, 2026, but how the vehicles will be repaired is unknown.

Owners with concerns or questions about the water pump recall should call BMW at 800-525-7417.