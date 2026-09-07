BMW Starter Recall Expanded to 319,000 Vehicles

BMW engine starters can overheat and catch fire from repeated starting attempts.

September 7, 2026 — A BMW starter recall has been expanded from 30,000 vehicles to 319,000 of these vehicles.

2022-2025 BMW 2 Series Coupe

2021-2023 BMW 5 Series

2022-2026 BMW Z4

2023-2024 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe

2023-2024 BMW 4 Series Convertible

2023-2024 BMW 4 Series Coupe

2023-2024 BMW 3 Series

2021-2025 BMW X4

2021-2024 BMW X3

2023-2024 Toyota Supra (Joint venture with BMW)

The BMW engine starter can overheat and cause a fire, and at a minimum the vehicle won't start. BMW blames it on "unexpected wear on an internal component."

BMW used a different starter supplier but realized those starters could also overheat and catch fire. After a large number of starting attempts there can be a build-up of metallic material inside the starter due to abrasion.

This is what caused the original starter recall which involved the different supplier.

BMW starter recall letters were recently mailed informing owners that dealerships will replace the engine starters, but owners may call 800-525-7417 for BMW or Toyota customers can call 800-331-4331.