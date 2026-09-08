BMW Recall Involves Driveshaft and Rear Differential Problems

BMW recalls 29,000 vehicles to prevent them from rolling away.

September 7, 2026 — Driveshaft and rear axle differential problems have caused BMW to recall nearly 29,000 of these vehicles that can roll away.

2022-2026 BMW 840i

2022-2026 BMW 840i xDrive

2021-2023 BMW 540i

2021-2023 BMW 540i xDrive

2021-2023 BMW M550i xDrive

2024-2026 BMW 750e xDrive

The connection between the BMW driveshaft and the rear differential may become damaged and cause a loss of power to the rear wheels or a rollaway.

More than 800 of the vehicles are recalled in Canada.

BMW dealerships will apply adhesive or replace the driveshafts and rear axle differentials after recall letters are mailed October 2, 2026.

BMW customers may call the automaker at 800-525-7417.