GM Brake Master Cylinder Lawsuit Covers 5 States

General Motors brake master cylinder failures allegedly make vehicles defective.

November 14, 2026 — A General Motors brake master cylinder lawsuit alleges five models are dangerous to drive due to master cylinder failures.

Included in the GM class action lawsuit are these vehicles:

2025 Chevrolet Traverse

2025 GMC Acadia

2025 Buick Enclave

2025 Chevrolet Colorado

2025 GMC Canyon

Although it is a class action, currently the only involved states are Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Texas.

The six vehicle owners who sued claim GM knew the brake master cylinders were defective and dangerous when the vehicles were first sold.

According to the class action, the master cylinders can fail suddenly and without warning, leaving drivers with braking problems or a total loss of braking. The plaintiffs complain the master cylinder failures cause hard brake pedals or brake pedals that fall to the floors.

A brake master cylinder failure will also activate dashboard warnings, including a red “Brake” warning light, the anti-lock brake system (ABS) warning light, and a message appears that says, “Service Brake System.”

The lawsuit goes so far as to claim the master cylinder failures make the "vehicles unmerchantable and worth less money at the time of sale or lease." And according to the plaintiffs, the GM brake master cylinder assemblies should never fail unless they were defective from the beginning.

The GM lawsuit references a December 2024 service update (N242482170) issued to dealerships regarding brake master cylinders in 2024 Chevrolet Traverse and 2025 Buick Enclave vehicles. Dealers were told to inspect the vehicles and possibly replace the GM brake master cylinders.

But according to the class action lawsuit, the 2025 Chevy Traverse and 2025 GMC Acadia share the same brake master cylinder assemblies.

General Motors is allegedly guilty of fraudulent concealment, breach of the express warranty, breach of the implied warranty of merchantability, violating state consumer protection and unfair and deceptive trade practices laws, and guilty of unjust enrichment.

The GM brake master cylinder failure lawsuit was filed by these owners:

Stephanie Fehrmann / Illinois

Jeff Mellinger / Michigan

Rachel Solak / Michigan

Alexie Wise / Indiana

Stephen Worthington / Ohio

Marlene Jennis / Texas

The GM brake master cylinder failure lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania: Fehrmann, et al., v. General Motors LLC.

The plaintiffs are represented by Sergei Lemberg, the same lawyer who also filed a GM master cylinder class action lawsuit for Missouri, New York and Pennsylvania.