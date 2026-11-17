Feds receive complaints about engines that fail to restart when Honda's Idle Stop is activated.

November 17, 2026 — Honda Idle Stop problems are being looked at by the government following 700 complaints about the systems.

Honda describes the technology as a way to save money on fuel.

But owners of these Acura and Honda vehicles complain the systems make driving dangerous.

2024-2026 Honda Odyssey

2024-2026 Honda Passport

2024-2026 Honda Ridgeline

2024-2026 Acura MDX

2024-2026 Honda Pilot

Honda describes its Idle Stop feature:

"The Honda idle-stop feature maximizes your fuel efficiency when your vehicle is idling. If you're stationary for more than two seconds, such as in stop-and-go traffic, the engine will shut off; many of the vehicle's functions, such as the A/C, will continue to power on smoothly. Merely release the brake to start up the engine again! This feature can be easily disabled. In certain traffic conditions, the idle-stop function may not be desirable. So the driver has the opportunity to easily switch off the system with a button located at the rear of the transmission’s shift-by-wire control unit." — Honda

However, 700 complaints indicate serious problems after the engine shuts off at a complete stop.

The Idle Stop system should automatically restart the engine when a driver releases the brake pedal, but drivers complain the vehicles remain at a stand-still because the engines fail to restart.

It doesn't take much of an imagination to paint a picture of a vehicle sitting dead in the road when the light turns green at an intersection.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has been investigating Honda's Idle Stop feature since at least June 2022. The automaker responded by issuing technical service bulletin 23-008 and TSB 23-009 in January 2023.

But that didn't prevent NHTSA from upgrading and expanding the initial probe in March 2025.

Federal safety regulators believe there are different root causes of the Idle Stop failures, and one repair method may work on certain Acura and Honda vehicles yet fail on others.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the Honda Idle Stop investigation.