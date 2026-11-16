Toyota 8-Speed Transmission Class Action Lawsuits Consolidated

Several Lexus and Toyota models allegedly equipped with defective UA80 transmissions.

November 15, 2026 — Four Toyota 8-speed class action lawsuits have been consolidated into one that claims the UA80 transmissions manufactured by Aisin are defective.

The Toyota transmission class actions that are now consolidated are: Natale v. Toyota, Pallaya v. Toyota, LeBoutheller v. Toyota, and Pszwaro v. Toyota.

The judge has made Natale v. Toyota the master 8-speed transmission class action lawsuit.

According to the class action, these vehicles are equipped with 8-speed transmissions that whine, groan, slip, lurch, hesitate, and suffer from reduced power.

2017-present Toyota Highlander

2024-present Toyota Grand Highlander

2018-2024 Toyota Camry

2017-2020 Toyota Sienna

2019-2022 Toyota Avalon

2019-present Toyota RAV4

2023-present Lexus RX 350

2021-present Lexus ES 250

2019-present Lexus ES 350

2022-present Lexus NX 250

2022-present Lexus NX 350

2024-present Lexus TX 350

The crux of the transmission lawsuit is the torque converter which allegedly suffers from internal hot areas which cause the automatic transmission fluid to burn too quickly. This causes a lack of lubrication which damages the 8-speed transmission.

According to the class action, Toyota owns about 25% of Aisin, so both companies are responsible when the vehicles experience harsh shifting and complete transmission failures.

The UA80 transmission lawsuit alleges Toyota knew the transmissions would fail and knew it before the vehicles were first sold. Several bulletins and other actions have been announced by Toyota, including:

However, the plaintiffs complain replacing the 8-speed transmissions is a waste of time because the replacement UA80 transmissions are just as defective as the originals.

The customers who filed the 8-speed transmission lawsuit demand that Toyota reimburse all customers the purchase price of the vehicles, with interest.

The Toyota transmission class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York: Natale, et al., v. Toyota Motor Corporation, et al.