Toyota Recalls 323,000 Vehicles Over Exploding Airbags

Takata airbag inflators have caused another Toyota and Lexus recall in the U.S. and Canada.

November 14, 2026 — After years of recalls due to deadly Takata airbag inflators, Toyota has announced another recall because of the passenger airbags in about 323,000 vehicles.

It's unknown which models are affected in the U.S., but a Takata recall in Canada names these models:

2016-2017 Toyota 4Runner

2003-2008 Toyota Corolla

2005-2007 Toyota Sequoia

2005-2006 Toyota Tundra

2017 Lexus GX460

2002-2010 Lexus SC430

It's a safe bet to assume the U.S. recall involves at least those models and model years.

The Takata front passenger airbag propellant can degrade due to heat and humidity which can cause the metal inflator to explode. This creates a storm of sharp metal fragments that will easily injure or kill occupants.

Depending on the model, Toyota will replace the front passenger airbag inflator or replace the airbag assembly.

No word when Takata airbag recall letters will be mailed, but a customer may call 800-331-4331 to verify if their vehicle is recalled. That can also be done at Toyota.com/recall.