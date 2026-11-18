Chevy and GMC heavy duty trucks are equipped with 6.6-liter Duramax Turbo-Diesel V8 engines.

November 17, 2026 — GM engine oil cooler problems have convinced an Idaho truck owner to file a class action lawsuit which includes Chevrolet and GMC trucks.

The General Motors oil cooler class action lawsuit includes:

"All persons or entities in the United States that purchased or leased a Class Vehicle, other than for purposes of resale."

The oil cooler lawsuit includes these vehicles:

"2024 through 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD and 3500HD and GMC Sierra 2500HD and 3500HD vehicles equipped with the 6.6-liter L5P Duramax Turbo-Diesel V8 engine, together with model-year 2027 versions of those vehicles to the extent they are equipped with the same or substantially similar L5P engine-oil-cooler assembly or design alleged herein."

The GM engine oil cooler defect lawsuit was filed by Idaho plaintiff Robert Huboff who purchased a new 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD in December 2023. But in June 2025 the oil cooler failed without warning when the odometer read 16,453 miles.

Huboff complains he noticed an illuminated low engine oil light and had to add seven quarts of oil. But a few days later oil was leaking onto the ground and a loud bang was heard. Dealership technicians told him the engine cooling system was filled with oil and there was no oil on the dipstick.

Technicians also discovered metal debris in the oil system, but the class action claims the truck wasn't repaired under warranty and the plaintiff was told it would cost $41,319.79 to repair the truck.

"Plaintiff’s vehicle has not been repaired and is in unusable condition." — GM oil cooler lawsuit

According to the class action, GM lied about the reliability of the vehicles to avoid the "expense and public relations nightmare of a recall."

The GM oil coolers allegedly crack and fail as pressurized oil escapes through the failed oil cooler and enters the engine cooling systems. Oil can also leak outside the trucks, but either way the engines won't receive the oil needed to lubricate the components.

The engines overheat, seize and completely fail.

The plaintiff complains the GM oil cooler cannot withstand the temperatures, vibrations and pressures of driving, causing the cracks and oil leaks.

The GM class action alleges oil cooler defects and failures have caused nationwide backorders for parts, leaving truck owners without working vehicles for many months. But even when a replacement oil cooler is installed, the replacement purportedly fails because it is just as defective as the original.

And although the trucks are used by employees and family members, along with the pubic, the plaintiff complains General Motors knew the oil coolers were defective before the trucks were first sold. This supposedly has caused the trucks to lose their values.

General Motors issued Service Update N232430450 in August 2024 for model year 2024 trucks due to “Possible Engine Coolant Contamination.” As seen in the above photo, a contaminated coolant system occurs with a film of oily black substance floating on top of the coolant.

Then in March 2025, GM oil cooler problems caused technical service bulletin 25-NA-052 titled, "Information on Flushing Oil Contamination from Cooling System." However, the TSB didn't include the heavy duty trucks named in the oil cooler lawsuit.

The General Motors oil cooler class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan: Robert Huboff v. General Motors LLC.

The plaintiff is represented by The Miller Law Firm, PC, Sauder Schelkopf LLC, and Walsh PLLC.