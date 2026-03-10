Acura Transfer Case Failures Need Investigated, Says Petition

Defect petition alleges Acura TLX and Acura MDX transfer cases and power take-off units fail.

March 9, 2026 — Acura TLX and Acura MDX transfer case failures have caused a consumer to petition the government to open an investigation into power take-off unit failures.

Included in the petition to investigate are 2021-2023 Acura TLX and 2022-2023 Acura MDX vehicles that allegedly suffer transfer case failures which turn the all-wheel-drive vehicles into two-wheel-drive models.

The petitioner, Christopher Mammarella, complains there has been no Acura transfer case recall, no technical service bulletins and no warranty extensions offered by the automaker.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration:

"The Petition contends that the interfacing splines between the transmission and the rear wheel drive power take off unit are failing. Failure of these splines prevents the transfer of drive power to the rear axle, making the vehicle front wheel drive only."

The petition also alleges the transfer case/power take-off unit failures will cause a reduction of vehicle directional control.

Based on the Acura defect petition, at least 48 complaints have been filed about Acura transfer case failures, including these three.

"Transfer case splines sheared, causing the awd system to fail. This eliminates power output to the rear wheels and could cause a loss of control while driving in sub par road conditions."

"Vehicle is 3 years old with 60K miles. Transfer case became defective under normal driving and with regular recommended maintenance. When the transfer case malfunctioned, there were no warning lights and vehicle has been only functioning in front-wheel drive (designed to be AWD) which is extremely dangerous during the midwestern winters as the weight of the rear of the vehicle leads to sway. Issue was detected by the dealership who states the fix is to replace the entire transmission and transfer case."

"Went to accelerate and heard LOUD bang. Transfer case shaft snapped internally into transmission. Transfer case AND transmission assembly both replaced under warranty."

The opening of a defect petition doesn't mean an official investigation has been opened. NHTSA will look into the Acura transfer case failure complaints to determine if they are all related to the same alleged defect.

From there safety regulators could deny the petition, or grant it and open a formal investigation into power take-off unit failures in 2021-2023 Acura TLX and 2022-2023 Acura MDX vehicles.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with NHTSA's decision.