Chevy Malibu Backup Camera Recall Follows 19,000 Complaints

GM recalls 2023-2025 Chevrolet Malibus with rearview camera screens that fail.

April 8, 2026 — A Chevrolet Malibu backup camera recall involves more than 270,000 cars because the camera screens may appear blank or distorted.

Recalled are 2023-2025 Chevy Malibus that need their rearview cameras replaced.

GM discovered a problem with the bonding process that was used to put together the camera housing that could weaken the adhesive bond.

A weak bond can affect the mounting of the Sharp Electronics rearview camera and expose it to moisture.

How bad is the problem? GM did a search and found more than 19,000 complaints about backup camera failures between November 22, 2022, and January 29, 2026.

However, there are no reports of crashes or injuries.

GM will mail Malibu backup camera recall letters May 18, 2026, but owners with questions may call 800-222-1020.

GM's backup camera recall number is N262551720.