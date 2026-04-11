Mercedes-Benz Sunroof Exploded and Covered Occupants in Glass

Mercedes argues class action lawsuit should be thrown out based on a lack of evidence.

April 11, 2026 — Mercedes-Benz has told a federal judge a sunroof class action lawsuit isn't as cracked up as it claims to be.

The Mercedes exploding sunroof class action lawsuit was filed by plaintiffs Natalie Bolling, Shawn Hale, Latoya Foster-Gittens and Lisa Phlegar.

Already three years in court, the Mercedes sunroof lawsuit contends panoramic glass shatters and explodes for no apparent reason, covering the vehicle interiors with glass. The class action also says any occupants will also be covered with sunroof glass if it explodes while driving, or even while parked.

The Mercedes exploding sunroof class action lawsuit includes these vehicles.

2011-present Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2014-present Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2011-present Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2011-present Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2011-present Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class

2011-present Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2011-present Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

2012-present Mercedes-Benz M-Class

2012-present Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

2015-2017 Mercedes Maybach S-600

2011-2012 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

2011-present Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2011-2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

2013-2020 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class

2013-2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class

The lawsuit began with Texas plaintiff Natalie Bolling who purchased a certified preowned 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE. She alleges the panoramic sunroof shattered in February 2022 while she was driving on the highway with the retractable sunroof shade open.

She complains it sounded like a shotgun blast, then shards of glass covered her and her passenger. The plaintiff also complains she crossed several lanes of traffic while trying to figure out what had just happened.

After suffering from the tremendous distraction of exploding sunroof glass, she had the vehicle towed to a Mercedes-Benz dealership where she was told the glass shattered from something external. The lawsuit says the plaintiff had to pay nearly $5,000 to replace the sunroof.

According to the sunroof class action lawsuit, Mercedes-Benz knew in 2006 that the sunroofs could explode while parked or driving, and the glass shattered without any external impacts.

Motion to Dismiss the Mercedes Sunroof Class Action Lawsuit

Mercedes began by telling the judge the lawsuit must be tossed out because the plaintiffs cannot simply depend on denials and allegations without providing evidence.

According to the automaker, there is zero evidence the panoramic sunroofs owned by the plaintiffs had any alleged defects and every plaintiff purportedly showed evidence their sunroofs were damaged by external impacts. And Mercedes argues existing panoramic sunroofs confirm no defects.

And while the sunroof lawsuit accuses Mercedes-Benz of fraud, the company asserts there is no evidence that Mercedes had any knowledge of some supposed sunroof defect. Mercedes argues the fraud-based claims also fail because the plaintiffs cannot show evidence the automaker concealed any alleged sunroof defects.

The judge was also told how the sunroof class action alleges breach of warranty allegations, but there could not have been any breach of warranty because the plaintiffs have no evidence of a covered defect. Mercedes also claims the plaintiffs cannot show the automaker failed or refused to perform repairs under the warranties.

For specific plaintiffs, Mercedes-Benz contends the implied warranty claims from two plaintiffs must fail because the vehicles were purchased used, not as new. And implied warranty claims from three plaintiffs must also allegedly fail because those three customers continue to use their vehicles.

According to Mercedes, the three plaintiffs cannot show their vehicles failed to provide safe and reliable transportation for years, and there have been no problems since their sunroof incidents.

Mercedes-Benz further told the judge how a Georgia plaintiff's claim must fail because the plaintiff allegedly offers no evidence that any future harm is likely.

The Mercedes-Benz exploded sunroof class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia: Natalie Bolling v. Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC, et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Irby Law LLC.