Mercedes Exploding Sunroof Class Action Lawsuit

Class action lawsuit alleges the sunroof glass shatters and explodes into shrapnel.

February 26, 2023 — A Mercedes exploding sunroof lawsuit alleges panoramic sunroofs suddenly shatter under normal driving conditions and without objects striking the glass.

The Mercedes-Benz sunroof class action lawsuit alleges drivers are startled when the sunroofs explode and rain shards of glass onto occupants.

The allegedly defective sunroofs are installed in these vehicles.

2011-present Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2014-present Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2011-present Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2011-present Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2011-present Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class

2011-present Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class/

2011-present Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

2012-present Mercedes-Benz M-Class

2012-present Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

2015-2017 Mercedes Maybach S-600

2011-2012 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

2011-present Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2011-2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

2013-2020 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class

2013-2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class

Mercedes-Benz GLE Sunroof Exploded

Texas plaintiff Natalie Bolling purchased a certified preowned 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe. In February 2022, the panoramic sunroof exploded while driving highway speeds and with the retractable shade open.

The plaintiff says it sounded like a blast from a shotgun

"Plaintiff was confused, alarmed, and afraid someone had shot at them from close by. She did not immediately realize what had happened, but seconds later, glass shrapnel from the sunroof rained into the passenger compartment, covering her and her fiancée with glass, which covered their hair, clothes, shoes, and skin." — Mercedes exploding sunroof lawsuit

The sunroof lawsuit alleges the plaintiff had to cross several lanes of traffic with her hair covered in glass in order to exit the Interstate and avoid being hit by other fast-moving traffic.

The vehicle was towed to a dealer and technicians were told nothing hit the sunroof from the outside, but Mercedes investigated and determined the sunroof exploded from "an outside influence."

According to the class action, Mercedes refused to cover the sunroof repair under warranty, causing the plaintiff to pay $4,937.64 to replace the sunroof.

The lawsuit alleges the Mercedes sunroofs can explode while the vehicles are in motion or while they are parked. And the plaintiff asserts Mercedes has known the sunroofs explode since 2006.

The Mercedes exploding sunroof class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia: Natalie Bolling v. Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC, et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Irby Law LLC.