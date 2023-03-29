Hyundai Fire Recall: Santa Fe and Santa Cruz Owners Park Outside

Hyundai recalls 570,000 vehicles following tow harness module fires.

March 29, 2023 — A Hyundai fire recall includes about 570,000 Santa Fe and Santa Cruz vehicles equipped with tow hitch harnesses installed as original equipment or purchased as accessories through Hyundai dealerships.

Hyundai owners are warned to park outside and away from anything that could catch fire.

The Hyundai fire recall specifically involves 2019-2023 Santa Fe, 2021-2023 Santa Fe hybrid, 2022-2023 Santa Fe plug-in hybrid and Santa Cruz vehicles, an expansion of an August 2022 Hyundai Palisade fire recall.

According to Hyundai:

"The printed circuit board (PCB) in the tow hitch harness module could be susceptible to water ingress through the 4-pin tow hitch harness connector, which could cause an electrical short. An electrical short could increase the risk of a trailer tow hitch harness module fire while driving or while the vehicle is parked with the ignition off."

In March 2022, Hyundai received information about a lawsuit and reports of two separate incidents on 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe vehicles.

Hyundai opened an investigation and found similarities to the same problem that caused an August 2022 Hyundai Palisade recall.

Hyundai knows of at least six incidents related to the tow harness modules, with one report of a fire and the other five reports of "thermal damage isolated to the trailer harness module. There are no confirmed crashes or injuries related to this condition."

The same problem also caused a Kia Carnival fire recall.

As an interim repair, Hyundai dealers will inspect the tow hitch modules and remove the fuses, if needed. Hyundai dealers will eventually install new 15-amp fuses and wire extension kits.

Additionally, Hyundai will provide owners of affected vehicles reimbursement for out-of-pocket expenses related to the problem.

Affected Hyundai Santa Fe and Santa Cruz owners should watch for recall letters in May 2023.

Hyundai says owners can still drive their vehicles, but customers with concerns should call 855-371-9460 and ask about fire recall number 244.