Fiat 500 Door Handle Lawsuit Settlement Reached in Canada

Fiat 500 owners complain the exterior door handles break, jam and fall off the cars.

January 11, 2026 — According to a Fiat Chrysler Canada lawsuit, model year 2012-2019 Fiat 500 exterior door handles jam, break and detach.

FCA decided to settle the door handle class action lawsuit but denies all the allegations.

The Fiat 500 door handle replacement settlement has not been granted approval by the judge, but the settlement includes an extended warranty program and reimbursement program.

Fiat 500 Door Handle Repair Program

FCA will repair or replace the door handles of any vehicles affected by the alleged defects, with coverage extended to 10 years from the in-service date of the vehicle.

If the vehicle is beyond 10 years the door handle coverage will be one year.

The FCA settlement says the Fiat 500 door handle repair program will not cover preventative inspections or repairs.

Fiat 500 Door Handle Replacement Reimbursement

Fiat Chrysler will reimburse the repair or replacement costs previously incurred by customers to repair or replace the door handles of their vehicles.

However, door handle reimbursement claims must be submitted within one year of the first date on which the notices advising class members that the settlement has been approved have been sent out.

A Fiat door handle settlement final approval hearing is scheduled for February 16, 2026.

The Fiat 500 door handle replacement lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court of Quebec: Paciucci et al. v. FCA Canada Inc.

The plaintiffs are represented by Lex Group Inc.