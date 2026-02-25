Volvo EX30 Recall Issued Over Overheating Batteries

Volvo EX30 battery fires are possible, but automaker is still trying to figure out the problem.

February 25, 2026 — A Volvo EX30 battery recall affects about 125 vehicles in Canada and the U.S., with owners warned not to park inside and to limit the battery charge to 70%.

Volvo is still investigating how to repair the battery problems in 2025 EX30 SUVs, but the automaker believes a "process deviation...may result in the formation of lithium plating growth...[and] could also lead to an internal cell short."

This can cause a "thermal event," which includes smoke, melting or fires.

Volvo discovered the EX30 battery issue in July 2025 when it received a report about an overheated high voltage battery outside the U.S. Volvo is still trying to figure things out, but so far there have been no warranty or field reports in the U.S.

A Volvo EX30 driver should watch for a battery overheating warning message in the driver display.

Volvo EX30 battery recall letters are being mailed now, but SUV owners with concerns may call 800-458-1552 and refer to EX30 recall number R10355.