Volvo Infotainment System Problems Cause Lawsuit

Class action lawsuit claims several Volvo models have defective infotainment systems and software.

March 28, 2026 — A Volvo lawsuit says infotainment system problems plague several popular models, problems Volvo allegedly has not been able to repair.

The Pennsylvania infotainment system class action lawsuit names these vehicles.

2021-2025 Volvo XC40

2022-2025 Volvo C40

2022-2025 Volvo XC60

2022-2025 Volvo XC90

2022-2025 Volvo S60

2022-2025 Volvo S90

2022-2025 Volvo V60

2022-2025 Volvo V90

2025 Volvo EX30

2025 Volvo EX40

2025 Volvo EX90

The Volvo class action lawsuit was filed by Pennsylvania plaintiff Lydia Leonberg who purchased a new 2023 Volvo XC60, but it wasn't long until the infotainment system problems appeared.

According to the lawsuit, this was the beginning of multiple infotainment system problems and multiple trips to Volvo dealers. The plaintiff complains the display screen froze, failed to respond or appeared black or blank.

This left the plaintiff without a backup camera image and she complains numerous other functions were lost. When these failures occurred, the infotainment system also caused Bluetooth and cellular problems, audio issues, turn signal problems and a loss of warning alerts.

These problems occurred before the Volvo had 1,000 miles on it, but didn't end there. The plaintiff complains the headlights flashed off and on while the infotainment system froze. Several times a dealership said the problems were fixed when they were not.

According to the Volvo class action lawsuit.

"On January 7, 2023, Ms. Leonberg picked up her vehicle. However, the Infotainment Defect persisted, where intermittently and without warning, the infotainment screenturned black and became completely nonfunctional, the display panel for navigation, radio, climate controls, including defrost function, stopped working, the rear-view camera failed to display, the system lost phone connection, the radio/audio playback did not operate and failed to reproduce sound and the voice command did not work, causing Ms. Leonberg to be unable to make calls or obtain navigation assistance through the microphone."

The plaintiff also complains the side mirrors suddenly folded inward as the infotainment system froze again.

According to the Volvo class action, infotainment system problems and service visits continued beyond 20,000 miles, when in June 2025 she received a recall notice about the rearview camera. She downloaded the remote over-the-air software update.

"However, the infotainment system continued to malfunction despite the software update. After the update, the rear-view camera still fails to consistently activate when reversing, turn signal indicator sound and audible alerts intermittently stop working, and on some occasions, the key fob failed to unlock the vehicle." — Volvo lawsuit

The plaintiff complains her Volvo vehicle still has not been repaired.

The Volvo lawsuit alleges constant software problems occur in Volvo’s Android operating system which leave the infotainment systems nothing more than distractions.

Volvo supposedly knew about the dangerous infotainment system problems before the vehicles were first sold, but the lawsuit claims Volvo covered up and concealed the defects. Instead of repairing the infotainment systems and software prior to selling the vehicles, the plaintiff complains Volvo intentionally put occupants in danger.

Currently the class action lawsuit includes all persons or entities in Pennsylvania that purchased or leased any of the above vehicles.

The Volvo infotainment class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Lydia Leonberg v. Volvo Cars of North America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Lemberg Law, LLC.