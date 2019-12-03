2016 Mazda CX-5 Daytime Running Lights Cause Lawsuit

Owners claim replacing the daytime running lights in 2016 Mazda CX-5 SUVs can cost thousands.

December 2, 2019 — A 2016 Mazda CX-5 daytime running lights lawsuit alleges the lights fail prematurely and can cost an owner $1,500 to replace on just one side of the CX-5.

It's a problem dozens of 2016 CX-5 owners have complained about on CarComplaints.com.

"Like all of the others on here the driver's side LED DRL failed after 3 years and 60,000 miles. Entire headlight assembly must be replaced as there is no separate bulb. Cost is over $1,000 at the dealer. This is a safety issued and should be a recall by Mazda."

"There are problems with both LED running lights. One is completely out and the other has part of the LED strip not working. The dealership told me that they have had a number of these problems and that it would be over $1,000 per headlamp to fix (total replacement of each headlamp assembly)."

"Although there are lots of consumer complaints about this happening to a 2 year old vehicle - Mazda refuses to fix this safety related issue. I called my dealership and they said "oh yeah, that happens a lot on this model year". When I asked if this happens a lot, why is this important safety issue (I can't pass my annual auto check with this issue due to "safety") not under recall - I got nothing but a shoulder shrug and an estimate for $1500.00."

CX-5 owners complain they are billed $2,400 and more if both daytime running lights fail, then sometimes wait for dealerships to make repairs because the parts are often on backorder.

Mazda CX-5 drivers also complain dealers must replace the entire headlight/running light assembly units just because the daytime running lights failed. And not having the work performed will prevent the vehicle from passing inspection.

Based on complaints, CX-5 customers also typically say the daytime running lights had problems intermittently while the SUVs were still covered by the 36,000-mile warranties. But by the time the lights went out completely, the vehicles were no longer under their warranties.

According to the plaintiff, Mazda has allegedly known about the problem for at least the past five years. The plaintiff also says it's a serious safety issue when the lights fail because studies prove they cut down on daytime crashes.

The lawsuit alleges the 2016 CX-5 owned by the plaintiff had the daytime running lights go out on one side, then about a year later the lights on the other side failed.

The class action lawsuit alleges her 2016 Mazda CX-5 daytime running LED lights should have never failed on such a new vehicle and Mazda should have covered the replacements under warranty.

The 2016 Mazda CX-5 daytime running lights lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California - Kidd, et al., v. Mazda Motor of America, Inc.

The plaintiff is represented by Greenstone Law.

