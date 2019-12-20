Chevy Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 Recalled After Fire

General Motors says a truck caught fire because of electrical problems related to battery cables.

December 20, 2019 — General Motors is recalling more than 350,000 Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks after a fire was caused by too much glue that was used during production.

The 2019-2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 trucks have battery positive (B+) cable rings that may have been manufactured with excessive glue.

The glue may soften and cause the nut that attaches the B+ battery cable to the alternator to loosen over time, causing an intermittent electrical connection between the B+ cable and alternator.

In addition to a stalled engine, a fire could occur from electrical arcing that causes heat damage to the surrounding materials.

GM Canada submitted a report of a stalled engine on a 2019 GMC Sierra and determined the problem was caused by a missing nut used to secure the B+ cable to the alternator stud. GM opened an investigation and reviewed warranty claims, learning of more field reports and at least one more report of a stalled engine.

Engineers set out to learn why the nuts loosened because the torque data indicated the nuts met the torque requirement. However, engineers found glue contamination on the terminal heated up and caused a soft joint. Even worse, GM determined a truck had caught fire due to an excess of glue that softened.

General Motors will inspect the trucks with black lights for the presence of glue at the B+ cable attachments to the alternators. If necessary, dealers will clean the connections and reattach the B+ cable connections. Additionally, If electrical arcing has damaged the cable, nut or alternator, the dealer will replace the damaged components.

The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 recall is expected to begin January 27, 2020.

Truck owners may contact Chevrolet at 800-222-1020 or GMC at 888-988-7267. GM's number for this recall is N192273510.

CarComplaints.com has complaints from drivers of the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, and the GMC Sierra 1500.

The recall was announced the same day GM announced a separate recall of 464,000 Silverado and Sierra trucks to fix software problems.