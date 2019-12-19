Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Cadillac CT6 and GMC Sierra 1500 Recalled

GM recalls 464,000 vehicles that may lose electronic stability control and anti-lock braking.

December 19, 2019 — General Motors is recalling nearly 464,000 model year 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Cadillac CT6 and GMC Sierra 1500 vehicles because of software problems.

The software errors are in the electronic brake control modules, and the defects can leave the vehicles without the electronic stability control and anti-lock brake systems.

In addition to losing those systems, the diagnostics won't illuminate the malfunction warning lights for those systems even though the systems have failed.

GM says the recall will begin January 27, 2020. Chevy, Cadillac and GMC dealerships will reprogram the electronic brake control module software.

CarComplaints.com will update this page when more details are known, but concerned customers may contact Chevrolet customer service at 800-222-1020, Cadillac at 800-333-4223 or GMC at 888-988-7267.

GM is using reference number N192268090 for this recall.