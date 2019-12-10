Chevrolet SS Power Steering Recall Issued a 2nd Time

GM recalls 476 Chevy SS cars that were previously recalled but never repaired.

December 9, 2019 — A Chevrolet SS power steering recall has been issued again for 2014-2016 SS cars that may lose their electric power steering assist.

General Motors says 476 cars are recalled in the U.S., all that had previously been recalled for the same power steering problems in June 2017.

However, as with many recalls, the "remedy" may have been a simple inspection and if technicians didn't find evidence of problems, no repairs were performed. And just as with many recalls, those same inspection-only vehicles are later recalled to receive repairs they should have received in the first place.

According to General Motors, corrosion between the power steering module and the torque sensor connector is what causes the loss of power steering.

Under the 2017 recall of 6,200 SS cars, dealers were to inspect the steering gear assemblies to determine whether the parts had gold-plated terminals. If the parts did not, dealers were instructed to replace them with new assemblies fitted with gold-plated terminals.

This time dealers will replace all the steering gear assemblies once dealers have enough replacement parts.

GM doesn't know when that will be, but concerned Chevy SS owners may call 800-222-1020 and ask about recall N192265980.

CarComplaints.com has owner-reported complaints about Chevrolet SS cars.