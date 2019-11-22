Chrysler TIPM Recall Issued For 698,000 SUVs

A Chrysler TIPM recall will allegedly repair Jeep Grand Cherokees and Dodge Durango SUVs.

November 22, 2019 — A Chrysler TIPM recall has been issued for more than 698,000 Dodge Durangos and Jeep Grand Cherokees that were previously recalled for TIPM (totally integrated power module) problems.

The 2011-2013 Dodge and Jeep SUVs are equipped with 3.6-liter, 5.7-liter or 6.4-liter engines, and the recall is needed because the fuel pump relays inside the TIPMs may fail and cause the vehicles to stall.

In addition, the SUVs may not start at all or the fuel pumps may keep running while the vehicles are shut down.

A Chrysler TIPM recall was ordered for the SUVs in 2014 following a federal petition filed by the Center for Auto Safety which asked the government to investigate 7 million Chrysler vehicles.

Another Chrysler TIPM recall was issued in 2015 for the same SUVs, but dealers reported the replacement parts used for recall repairs were failing.

Chrysler had six dealerships return failed relays and relay harnesses to the automaker in November 2018, and tests showed the relay coils and contacts appeared to be normal.

FCA then sent the parts to the supplier for additional testing and found silicon on the relay contact surfaces that prevented electrical flow through the contacts. More tests confirmed the weather protection seals for the relays were made of silicone.

As of October 31, 2019, Chrysler was aware of 170 complaints about the TIPMs, but no crashes or injuries were reported.

There are 528,594 recalled SUVs in the U.S., about 35,000 in Canada, another 18,150 in Mexico and about 116,500 recalled SUVs outside North America.

Because previous recall repairs failed, Chrysler doesn't know how the SUVs will be repaired this time. Owners will receive interim recall notices in January 2020 and interim repairs will be performed if the fuel pumps have failed. Second TIPM recall notices will be mailed when final repairs are available.

Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee customers with questions about the Chrysler TIPM recall should call 800-853-1403 and ask about recall number V62.

CarComplaints.com has owner-reported complaints about Dodge Durangos and Jeep Grand Cherokees.