Hyundai Palisade Recall Will Protect Side Curtain Airbags

More than 14,000 model year 2020 Hyundai Palisade SUVs may have faulty airbag bolts.

November 22, 2019 — A Hyundai Palisade recall has been ordered for new SUVs equipped with side curtain airbags that were installed with bolts that could damage the airbags when they deploy.

Specifically, the hexagonal bolt heads have sharp edges that could interfere with the airbags.

Hyundai found a torn side curtain airbag in July during a Korean crash test and opened an investigation with the airbag supplier. Tests were conducted and engineers concluded the side curtain airbags could be damaged by the bolts.

Hyundai says it is unaware of any crashes or injuries related to the airbag bolts.

More than 11,200 Hyundai Palisades are recalled in the U.S. and more than 3,100 SUVs are recalled in Canada.

Model year 2020 Hyundai Palisade owners will need to visit dealerships so that technicians can install protective covers over the installation bolts.

The 2020 Hyundai Palisade recall is expected to begin January 3, 2020, but owners may contact the automaker at 855-371-9460. Hyundai's number for this recall is 186.

