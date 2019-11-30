Hyundai customers claim their panoramic sunroofs exploded into shards of glass.

November 30, 2019 — A Hyundai panoramic sunroof settlement is final after a federal judge overruled objections to the settlement agreement filed by certain Hyundai customers.

The plaintiffs claim these Hyundai vehicles are equipped with sunroofs that are prone to shatter and Hyundai concealed the problem from customers.

2011-2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

2010-2016 Hyundai Tucson

2012-2016 Hyundai Sonata

2012-2016 Hyundai Veloster

2013-2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013-2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2013-2016 Hyundai Elantra GT

2012-2016 Hyundai Azera

2015-2016 Hyundai Genesis

Hyundai denies any wrongdoing and says there are no defects associated with the sunroofs.

The Hyundai panoramic sunroof settlement provides customers with an extended warranty and reimbursements for previous repairs paid by customers. And if a sunroof shattered and the customer was scared by the experience, Hyundai will pay the owner $200.

Not all Hyundai customers are pleased with the settlement and told the judge they didn't believe the deal was good enough for consumers. But the federal judge ruled objections to the settlement didn't warrant disapproval of the final settlement.

Objectors argue Hyundai should buy back the vehicles instead of offer customers a simple extended warranty. The objectors also said the extended warranty which doubles the original warranty doesn't last long enough.

In addition, while the lawyers who filed the lawsuit will receive $5.4 million, objectors to the settlement claim Hyundai customers should receive more from the settlement than what is offered. However, the judge ruled the attorney fees are "fair" and what Hyundai owners will receive is "reasonable."

Objectors also told the judge it wasn't fair to pay $200 to customers who experienced a shattered sunroof, but not provide the same compensation to customers who will experience it in the future. However, the judge didn't see things the same way.

The judge also overruled the argument that Hyundai should pay $200 to a customer who wasn't in the vehicle when the sunroof shattered. The judge says the $200 is meant to compensate a person who was "scared" by the breaking glass.

Certain objectors also argue Hyundai should provide trade-in compensation for customers who traded their vehicles before receiving notice of the settlement, but again, the judge overruled the claim. Additionally, the judge overruled that customers should be compensated for the time spent making sunroof repairs.

Saying the Hyundai panoramic sunroof settlement is "fair, reasonable, and adequate," the judge overruled objections the class action lacks merit and the compensation isn't enough for affected customers.

The Hyundai panoramic sunroof lawsuit and settlement was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California - Glenn, et al., v. Hyundai Motor America et al.

The plaintiff is represented by the Gibbs Law Group, Tousley Brain Stephens, Greg Coleman Law, Farris Bobango, and Berger Montague.

CarComplaints.com has complaints from owners of the Hyundai vehicles named in the panoramic sunroof settlement.