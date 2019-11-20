Mazda Recalls Vehicles a Second Time Over Takata Airbags

Mazda recalls 117,000 vehicles to replace the Takata frontal passenger airbag inflators.

November 20, 2019 — Mazda is recalling nearly 117,000 vehicles that were previously recalled to replace the passenger Takata airbag inflators.

2004-2011 Mazda RX-8

2007-2012 Mazda CX-7

2007-2012 Mazda CX-9

2003-2012 Mazda Mazda6

2004-2005 Mazda MPV

2006-2007 Mazda Mazdaspeed6

The Takata airbag inflators may explode due to degradation of the deployment propellant, ammonium nitrate, which is affected by high humidity and high temperatures.

The Mazda Takata airbag inflator recall is expected to begin December 18, 2019. Dealerships will replace the front passenger airbag inflators.

Owners may contact Mazda customer service at 800-222-5500 and refer to recall number 1317F.

