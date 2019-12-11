Toyota Recalls C-HR, Corolla and Corolla Hybrid Vehicles

Toyota recalls 9,000 vehicles with seat belts that may fail in crashes.

December 11, 2019 — Toyota seat belt problems have caused a recall of about 9,000 of these vehicles.

2019-2020 Toyota C-HR

2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid

According to the automaker, the vehicles are equipped with rear seat belt assemblies which have two types of locking mechanisms, but one of the mechanisms suffered problems during assembly.

This means an occupant won't be secured in a crash.

Toyota will contact customers in February 2020 so that dealerships can replace any affected seat belt assemblies.

Toyota C-HR and Corolla owners may call the automaker at 800-331-4331.