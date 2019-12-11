Toyota Recalls Prius Cars With Faulty Combination Meters

Toyota Prius cars may lose their speedometers, odometers and fuel gauges.

December 11, 2019 — A Toyota Prius recall has been issued for about 3,800 cars because the speedometers, fuel gauges and odometers could quit working.

Toyota says an electrical short in the combination meter could cause the failures, a problem that violates federal safety standards.

The model year 2019 Toyota Prius cars will likely be recalled by February 2020 when dealers will inspect the combination meters and possibly replace the meter circuit boards.

The automaker didn't announce more details, but CarComplaints.com will update this page when the government publishes information.

Prius customers with questions should call 800-331-4331.