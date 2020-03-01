2010 Jaguar XF Recalled Over Fuel Leaks

Jaguar recalls 3,000 cars following a federal investigation into fuel odors from the 4.2-liter cars.

February 29, 2020 — Nearly 3,000 Jaguar XF cars are recalled over a risk of fuel leaks and fires if the cars are equipped with 4.2-liter engines. The 2010 Jaguar XF cars have fuel tank outlet flanges that may crack and leak fuel.

Jaguar XF customers complain about fuel odors, illuminated warning lights and seeing fuel on the ground.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened an investigation into a 2012 recall of XF cars for fuel leaks after owners continued to complain about the problem.

Jaguar opened its own engineering investigation to determine the origins of the fuel leaks and requested the affected parts from the field.

The original recall in 2012 did not include 4.2-liter engine 2010 XF cars because the operating pressures of the fuel systems were much lower.

The technical system difference between 5-liter and 4.2-liter fuel systems was reviewed by engineers who found evidence of fuel leaks in XF cars equipped with 4.2-liter engines.

"The engineering evaluation identified that although the fuel system pressure was significantly lower than the 5.0L vehicles that were recalled in 2012, the 4.2L vehicles fuel outlet flange experiences very long-term cyclic fatigue due to the prolonged exposure to the pulsating fuel pressure leading to the failure of the fuel outlet."

Although Jaguar determined defects exist and fires are possible, there are no reports of crashes or fires related to the fuel leaks.

More than 2,900 cars are recalled in the U.S. and 79 are included in the Canadian recall.

Jaguar dealers will replace the fuel outlet flanges once the recall begins April 9, 2020.

XF drivers with questions should call 800-452-4827 and use recall reference number H283.