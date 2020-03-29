Third-row Bentayga seat belts may come loose in a crash.

Bentley Recalls 2018-2020 Bentayga SUVs
— Bentley is recalling nearly 300 model year 2018-2020 Bentayga SUVs equipped with third-row upper seat belt attachments which may not stay connected to the vehicles in crashes.

This leaves occupants unprotected in crash impacts, a problem dealers will repair by replacing the upper seat belt attachment bolts.

The U.S. recall includes 281 vehicles and in Canada 14 SUVs are recalled.

The 2018-2020 Bentayga recall is expected to begin April 27, 2020.

Bentayga owners may contact Bentley customer service at 800-777-6923 and use recall reference number RE20/06.

